Wild Coyote by fayefaye
Wild Coyote

I had posted a picture earlier of a red milkweed bug ... but I went to the park and came across one of the coyotes that have taken up residence there. Just had to show you how beautiful he is!
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
*lynn ace
Wow! what a capture!
July 3rd, 2020  
