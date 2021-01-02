Previous
Look at winter ... through my crystal ball by fayefaye
Look at winter ... through my crystal ball

We had another dusting of snow last night so I decided I would take along my crystal ball and see if I could get a creative shot with all the snow on the pine trees.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
bkb in the city
Beautiful
January 2nd, 2021  
haskar ace
Lovely winter shot.
January 2nd, 2021  
Anne ❀ ace
fav, that's a beautiful shot!
January 2nd, 2021  
Marilyn G M
great composition
January 2nd, 2021  
