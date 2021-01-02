Sign up
Photo 2060
Look at winter ... through my crystal ball
We had another dusting of snow last night so I decided I would take along my crystal ball and see if I could get a creative shot with all the snow on the pine trees.
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
4
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
2nd January 2021 12:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
bkb in the city
Beautiful
January 2nd, 2021
haskar
ace
Lovely winter shot.
January 2nd, 2021
Anne ❀
ace
fav, that's a beautiful shot!
January 2nd, 2021
Marilyn G M
great composition
January 2nd, 2021
