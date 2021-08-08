Previous
What's all the BUZZ by fayefaye
Photo 2243

What's all the BUZZ

Found this bee on this flower this morning. I think it had just woken up as it stood for a minute before it buzzed off! Lol
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Amazing capture.
August 9th, 2021  
Sharon Lee ace
stunning
August 9th, 2021  
Elizabeth ace
Fantastic shot!
August 9th, 2021  
