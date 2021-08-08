Sign up
Photo 2243
What's all the BUZZ
Found this bee on this flower this morning. I think it had just woken up as it stood for a minute before it buzzed off! Lol
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
3
5
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2243
photos
240
followers
0
following
614% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
7th August 2021 9:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joanne Diochon
ace
Amazing capture.
August 9th, 2021
Sharon Lee
ace
stunning
August 9th, 2021
Elizabeth
ace
Fantastic shot!
August 9th, 2021
