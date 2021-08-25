Sign up
Photo 2256
They're actually cute
I've never really been close to a porcupine and really didn't know what they looked like up close. I was very surprised ... as they're actually cute.
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
24th August 2021 11:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joanne Diochon
ace
He certainly does look cute here. I didn't know that they climbed trees.
August 26th, 2021
Lisa Savill
ace
I didn’t know either. You’ve captured all the details so well. Love it. Super cute.
August 26th, 2021
