They're actually cute by fayefaye
Photo 2256

They're actually cute

I've never really been close to a porcupine and really didn't know what they looked like up close. I was very surprised ... as they're actually cute.
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Joanne Diochon ace
He certainly does look cute here. I didn't know that they climbed trees.
August 26th, 2021  
Lisa Savill ace
I didn’t know either. You’ve captured all the details so well. Love it. Super cute.
August 26th, 2021  
