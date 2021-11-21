Previous
It's all about the light by fayefaye
It's all about the light

These leaves shown through the forest with the sun lighting them up!
21st November 2021

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
