Previous
Next
Photo 2388
Let the chips fall where they may
I watched this pileated woodpecker for quite some time as she pounded his beak into the tree trying to find some food. Such a cool bird.
3rd April 2022
3rd Apr 22
8
6
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2388
photos
230
followers
0
following
2381
2382
2383
2384
2385
2386
2387
2388
Views
11
Comments
8
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
3rd April 2022 11:01am
Debra
Great capture of one of my favorite woodpecker’s
April 4th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Love the flying chips and the bright, clear eye.
April 4th, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
Lovely capture of this stunning woodpecker.
April 4th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Love your lighting and details!
April 4th, 2022
Lisa Savill
ace
Wonderful capture!
April 4th, 2022
amyK
ace
Lots of flying wood chips and great light
April 4th, 2022
Mallory
ace
A fabulous capture
April 4th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
I see the wood pieces flying around! Fanatic shot of the woodpecker hard at work.
April 4th, 2022
