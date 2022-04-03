Previous
Let the chips fall where they may by fayefaye
Let the chips fall where they may

I watched this pileated woodpecker for quite some time as she pounded his beak into the tree trying to find some food. Such a cool bird.
Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Debra
Great capture of one of my favorite woodpecker’s
April 4th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Love the flying chips and the bright, clear eye.
April 4th, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely capture of this stunning woodpecker.
April 4th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Love your lighting and details!
April 4th, 2022  
Lisa Savill ace
Wonderful capture!
April 4th, 2022  
amyK ace
Lots of flying wood chips and great light
April 4th, 2022  
Mallory ace
A fabulous capture
April 4th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
I see the wood pieces flying around! Fanatic shot of the woodpecker hard at work.
April 4th, 2022  
