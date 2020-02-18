Down Came the Rain

It seemed to be a good idea to go to York railway station on Saturday lunchtime to see the arrival of a steam hauled special train, so off I went. It wasn't a very nice day but I made it to the railway station without getting wet, but shortly after the 'Duchess of Sutherland' arrived, so did the wet weather. Here, the 'Duchess of Sutherland' rests at platform 10 at the end of it's journey.



This locomotive was built in 1938 by Crewe Works for the London Midland and Scottish Railway. Built as a high speed express passenger locomotive, 'Duchess of Sutherland' was designed to haul fast express passenger services such as ‘The Royal Scot’ and ‘The Mid-Day Scot' between London Euston and Glasgow Central as well as other expresses to Liverpool.



Withdrawn by British Railways in 1964, the locomotive was originally sold to Butlins Heads-of-Ayr holiday camp in Scotland and placed on static display there. In 1996, the locomotive was acquired by The Princess Royal Class Locomotive Trust with the intention of restoration to mainline condition which was achieved by 2001, and since then has been a regular performer on the national network. It had a major boiler overhaul just over a year ago, so it should gular performer for several years to come.



Ian