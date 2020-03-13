Sign up
Photo 1394
Two years ago.....
I haven't been out and about for several days, so today I've delved into the archive to see what I was doing on this day in previous years.
This shot was taken two years ago in the English Garden of Regents Park. I had spent several days visiting Lucy and her family, and I was at the start of my journey back to York.
It has become a tradition to find different ways through London on my visit, and this time I ended up passing through Regents Park, probably my favourite London park.
It was nice to take photos in the park - the vast majority of the photos taken during my stay were baby photos, with my youngest grandaughter being only 4 months old at that time.
Ian
13th March 2020
13th Mar 20
1
0
Fisher Family
@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
1394
photos
72
followers
39
following
1387
1388
1389
1390
1391
1392
1393
1394
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
13th March 2018 11:41am
Tags
london
,
fountain
,
regents park
,
english garden
Dianne
A beautiful image.
March 13th, 2020
