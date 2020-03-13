Previous
I haven't been out and about for several days, so today I've delved into the archive to see what I was doing on this day in previous years.

This shot was taken two years ago in the English Garden of Regents Park. I had spent several days visiting Lucy and her family, and I was at the start of my journey back to York.

It has become a tradition to find different ways through London on my visit, and this time I ended up passing through Regents Park, probably my favourite London park.

It was nice to take photos in the park - the vast majority of the photos taken during my stay were baby photos, with my youngest grandaughter being only 4 months old at that time.

Dianne
A beautiful image.
March 13th, 2020  
