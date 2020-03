Cam High Road

Another archive shot from 14 years ago, this time on a dull grey day, looking roughly south-west along Cam High Road towards Wether Fell. My walk was from Bainbridge, along Cam High Road and by a meandering route down into Hawes.



Cam High Road was Roman in origin, linking the fort at modern Bainbridge to Ingleton. It must have been tough for the Roman legions marching this way - at least there was a nice warm bus to get me home at the end of my walk!



Ian