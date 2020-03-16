Dales Countryside Museum, Hawes

Another from the archive, at the very beginning of my time doing digital photography in 2006. This is what was once the railway station at Hawes, and which is now the Dales Countryside Museum. The railway station closed to passengers in 1959 and to freight in 1964, and the tracks were lifted.



The steam locomotive was built in 1955 by Robert Stephenson & Hawthorn to work at Hams Hall Power Station at Sutton Coalfield. It has been at various preservation sites, but was eventually moved here to Hawes and displayed on a short piece of track. The number it displays was the number of the locomotive to pull the last passenger service from Hawes. This isn't that locomotive.



The bus in the background was my transport for the day out. At that time it was operated by Reliance Motor Services and based near York, it operated this service on contract to the Dalesbus organisation. Since then it too has been preserved by a group of bus enthusiasts.



Ian