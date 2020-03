Daffodil

There is something particularly uplifting in seeng daffodils. They are such big, bright and cheerful flowers. There is a lovely display of them in the Homestead Park in York at the moment.



Sadly the park is now closed. It has attracted large crowds because of the nice spring weather, which has made 'social distancing' impossible, so this will have been my last visit for a while. I should add that it was quiet at the time I was there at the end of last week.



Ian