Paddington Bear at St Paul's Cathedral

I found this attractive coin amongst the coins in my pocket. It is the fourth in a series issued to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Paddington Bear, with each showing him at a well known London landmark.



Paddington Bear is a fictional character in children's literature. He first appeared on 13 October 1958 in the children's book A Bear Called Paddington and has been featured in more than twenty books written by British author Michael Bond and illustrated by Peggy Fortnum and other artists.



The friendly bear from darkest Peru, with his old hat, battered suitcase, duffel coat and love of marmalade,has become a classic character from British children's literature.



Paddington books have been translated into 30 languages across 70 titles and have sold more than 30 million copies worldwide.



Ian