A Quiet Day in Homestead Park

Another shot from Homestead Park, York, on the day that it's closure ended. As you can see it was quiet, but then many people would not have known that it had reopened.



The park is 14 acres (6 hectares) in extent and has a wide variety of plants and trees. It is owned, managed and maintained by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.



The park was opened in 1904 by English social reformer Benjamin Seebohm Rowntree, son of Joseph Rowntree, who was the owner of Rowntree’s Chocolate Factory. Homestead House was the home of Seebohm and his family from 1904 until 1936. As soon as he moved into the house, he made an announcement in the Yorkshire Gazette newspaper that the fields behind his house would be made available to children attending York Elementary Schools for outdoor activities. Since then the area has evolved into the current park, and the former home of Benjamin Seebohm Rowntree has been consideraby extended and is now the head office of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.



Ian