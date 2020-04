And Then It Rained

Since the lockdown started in the UK just over 5 weeks ago, the weather has been really nice. Lots of sunshine and warm but not too hot, ideal conditions for a walk in the hills, so it has been rather frustrating.



This all changed yesterday with rain for most of the afternoon. My enthusiasm for going out declined, and I watched the rain falling on the roses in our front garden. My camera was soon busy, and this is one of my favourites - and all achieved without getting wet!



Ian