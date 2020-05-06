Parliament Street, York

This is another location transformed by the absence of people. Normally Parliament Street is a place of street cafes and buskers, a real hive of activity. At Christmas it becomes the heart of the St Nicholas Fair, with sales kiosks along the centre, and so many people that at times it is almost impossible to move. Not any more. There were a few people taking their daily exercise, but not very many.



Parliament Street is named after the parliamentary act required to create it. The act was obtained in 1833. A large amount of demolition, building and road realignment followed and the area was opened in 1836. It was used as a market place. In 1964 the market was moved to Newgate, near the Shambles and for some years the centre of Parliament Street was used as a car park.



In the late 1980s Parliament Street and various other streets were pedestrianised and paved, and here an arcade of trees was created. Pedestrianisation transformed the city centre, making walking in the city centre a much more pleasant experience.



Ian