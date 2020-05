Wild Rose

My walk today took me to the pharmacy to collect medication for both Katharine and I, so the walk back was around Rawcliffe Lake on Clifton Moor.



What a difference a few days makes, with a nice display of wild roses now in bloom.



Quite a few more people out and about today, despite dull breezy weather, following the small relaxation of Covid 19 restrictions this week, but almost everyone was maintaining the 2 metre social distance, so that was OK.



Ian