Sphagetti Plant

Sphagetti Plant was the name that this was known by in our family when our daughters were children, since it's smell reminded them of their favourite spaghetti meal.



It's scientific name is allium ursinum, and it is commonly known as wild garlic, ramsons, buckrams, broad-leaved garlic, wood garlic, bear leek or bear's garlic. It is a bulbous perennial flowering plant in the amaryllis family Amaryllidaceae. It is a wild relative of onion, native to Europe and Asia, where it grows in moist woodland.



Today was my first chance to go for a longer walk after the easing of the lockdown, so I went onto Clifton Ings and followed the River Ouse north past Rawcliffe Landing. Just before Rawcliffe Landing I passed through a small copse of trees with carpets of these attractive flowers around them.



Ian