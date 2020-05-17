Millennium Milepost

Beyond the bungalow shown in the photo I posted yesterday, the footpath is joined by a cycle route. Further along the route the footpath and cycleway seperate again, and on this section of cycleway is a Millennium Milepost.



It is one of 1000 sponsored by the Royal Bank of Scotland to mark the creation of the National Cycle Network and which are made of cast iron. There are four designs, created by four different artists. This example is called 'Fossil Tree' and designed by John Mills. It takes the form of "an abstract tree with relief imagery of fossils depicting the passage of time from early primitive creatures to the ultimate demise of fossil fuel driven technology".



This milepost also has a small beetle painted on it's left side about 1/3 of the way up from the bottom, representing the metalic green tansy beetle, a very rare species in the UK found only along the banks of the River Ouse around York



Ian