Brollywalk by fishers
Photo 1470

Brollywalk

These rainbow umbrellas appeared above the shops on Coppergate Walk a couple of weeks ago. They were previously installed last year as part of a gay pride event, but this year their installation was brough forward to add a cheerful element to the scene during lockdown, and they follow the rainbow theme with rainbows in the windows of many homes around the city as a sign of hope.

Beyond the umbrellas is the lantern tower of All Saints Church, another sign of hope to travellers in earlier times, with the tower showing a light at night to guide them through the dangerous Forest of Galtres to the north of the city. It was built around 1400 AD.

Although the shops within the Coppergate Centre remain closed, the street is still well-used by key workers parking in the neighbouring Castle Car Park, families enjoying their daily walks through the city centre, and takeaway customers for the two street-food operators within St Mary’s Square. They certainly brought a smile to my face as I walked through here.

Ian
28th May 2020 28th May 20

Fisher Family

@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
402% complete

View this month

Photo Details

Bri
Love this alley, different brollies to those on my last visit.
May 28th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Aaaah, I do indeed! Nice to see them back up there again, such cheery things.
May 28th, 2020  
Pat Thacker
They've brought a smile to my face too! Lovely colourful scene and I love how you've captured the lantern tower between the rows.
May 28th, 2020  
