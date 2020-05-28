Brollywalk

These rainbow umbrellas appeared above the shops on Coppergate Walk a couple of weeks ago. They were previously installed last year as part of a gay pride event, but this year their installation was brough forward to add a cheerful element to the scene during lockdown, and they follow the rainbow theme with rainbows in the windows of many homes around the city as a sign of hope.



Beyond the umbrellas is the lantern tower of All Saints Church, another sign of hope to travellers in earlier times, with the tower showing a light at night to guide them through the dangerous Forest of Galtres to the north of the city. It was built around 1400 AD.



Although the shops within the Coppergate Centre remain closed, the street is still well-used by key workers parking in the neighbouring Castle Car Park, families enjoying their daily walks through the city centre, and takeaway customers for the two street-food operators within St Mary’s Square. They certainly brought a smile to my face as I walked through here.



Ian