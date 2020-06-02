Path beside the River Ouse

I walked home from the city centre a few days ago, along the south bank of the river below the shelter of the trees on what was quite a hot day.



This is a relatively quiet path. The path on the north bank is often busy and is well used by cyclists as well as walkers, On this bank the cycle route / footpath with a hard surface is further from the river, with this nice shady path right on the river bank. It can be muddy in wet weather, but we have hardly seen any rain for the past three months, so it is great to walk along at the moment.



Ian