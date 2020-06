A Change in the Weather

After three months of predominantly sunny and dry record breaking weather, there has been a drastic change today. The temperature yesterday was 25 degrees, today it is 11 degrees, and the sun has given way to rain.



This shot shows the rain against the window at the rear of our lounge. The forecast is for continued cool weather for the next few days and occasional showers. So the English spring has given way to the English summer.



Ian