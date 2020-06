Scarecrow Festival 2020

The first scarecrow festival held in our immediate area took place yesterday and today. The theme was Essential Workers and featured a wide variety of workers from this policeman catching a burglar to a charity administrator in their office, doctors, delivery workers and many others.



Nice to be out and about again for a short trip around part of the scarecrow trail nearest our house. Good to see a lot of people looking at the scarecrows as well.



Katharine