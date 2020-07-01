Cow Parsley Seed Head

It was the pattern of seeds that caught my eye with this shot, and a chance to get a shot of a cow parsley seed head before it had fully developed.



Cow parsley is a hollow-stemmed, tall plant that grows rapidly in the summer before dying back. It likes shady habitats in particular, and can be found decorating woodland edges, roadside verges and hedgerows with masses of frothy, white flowers. These flower umbels (umbrella-like clusters) appear from May until June. Cow parsley then produces large amounts of seed which eventually dry out and are then easily spread by wind or water.



Taken on my walk yesterday with Katharine onto Clifton Ings, York. Thank you to all those of you who sent congratulations and encouragement to Katharine yesterday, she has progressed a long way since her last hospital admission and really enjoys her daily walk. More importantly she feels she is walking well within her capabilities, so longer walks should soon be possible.



Ian