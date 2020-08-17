Rawcliffe Meadows Sign

A recent addition to the flood bank west of the site of the old Clifton Hospital in York is this amusing sign pointing towards the nature reserve to the south-east. It stands about 12 to 15 inches (30 to 35 centimetres) high, and isn't particularly obvious. It certainly wouldn't be obvious from the cycle track below the flood bank.



It's also a bit surprising since work is due to take place soon on raising the height of the flood bank by about 3 feet (1 metre). It's slightly crude finish and small size made me wonder if it is a prototype for signs to be installed after the flood defence work is completed.



Whatever the story is, it did add a bit of fun to my walk along the flood bank.



Ian