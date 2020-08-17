Previous
Next
Rawcliffe Meadows Sign by fishers
Photo 1551

Rawcliffe Meadows Sign

A recent addition to the flood bank west of the site of the old Clifton Hospital in York is this amusing sign pointing towards the nature reserve to the south-east. It stands about 12 to 15 inches (30 to 35 centimetres) high, and isn't particularly obvious. It certainly wouldn't be obvious from the cycle track below the flood bank.

It's also a bit surprising since work is due to take place soon on raising the height of the flood bank by about 3 feet (1 metre). It's slightly crude finish and small size made me wonder if it is a prototype for signs to be installed after the flood defence work is completed.

Whatever the story is, it did add a bit of fun to my walk along the flood bank.

Ian
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Fisher Family

@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
424% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
That's really good fun! I wonder who put it there......
August 17th, 2020  
Pat Thacker
Ah what a sweet little sign, it would have made me smile too. It will be interesting to see if there are larger ones once the work is complete.
August 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise