Previous
Next
Rosebay Willowherb by fishers
Photo 1554

Rosebay Willowherb

Today I'm sharing another shot of a weed, but which is quite attractive. This is a Rosebay Willowherb flower head which has turned to seed. This plant is known in North America as fireweed, and in some parts of Canada as great willowherb.

It is found widely distributed throughout the temperate northern hemisphere. It is particulary commom in areas where land has been disturbed. It is said that it spread rapidly in the UK with the engineering and landscaping that took place during the railway building period from 1825 onwards.

Where large numbers of these plants are found and they are turning to seed, a windy day can make the seeds appear almost like snow.

Ian
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

Fisher Family

@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
425% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
lovely
August 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise