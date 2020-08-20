Rosebay Willowherb

Today I'm sharing another shot of a weed, but which is quite attractive. This is a Rosebay Willowherb flower head which has turned to seed. This plant is known in North America as fireweed, and in some parts of Canada as great willowherb.



It is found widely distributed throughout the temperate northern hemisphere. It is particulary commom in areas where land has been disturbed. It is said that it spread rapidly in the UK with the engineering and landscaping that took place during the railway building period from 1825 onwards.



Where large numbers of these plants are found and they are turning to seed, a windy day can make the seeds appear almost like snow.



Ian