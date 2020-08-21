Sign up
Photo 1555
It's been a hard day
Cattle have recently been moved onto Clifton Ings in York, but they don't seem to have much energy!
Ian
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Fisher Family
@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
1548
1549
1550
1551
1552
1553
1554
1555
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
15th August 2020 2:20pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cows
,
clifton ings
Peter Dulis
ace
LOL - cows usually lie down when its going to rain :)
August 21st, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Shame. Beautiful green.
August 21st, 2020
