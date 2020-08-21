Previous
Next
It's been a hard day by fishers
Photo 1555

It's been a hard day

Cattle have recently been moved onto Clifton Ings in York, but they don't seem to have much energy!

Ian
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Fisher Family

@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
426% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
LOL - cows usually lie down when its going to rain :)
August 21st, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Shame. Beautiful green.
August 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise