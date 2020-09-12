Previous
Next
Meandering Path by fishers
Photo 1577

Meandering Path

One of my favourite walks is to the Homestead Park in Clifton, York, and it's about two miles to get there and back from our home. This path in the park meanders past part of the grassland area, and through a wide variety of shrubs and trees, and gives an ever changing view.

The wooden post towards the bottom left is one of a series around the park which forms a selection of tree trails. All are quite short and great fun to do with children. The posts have a colour and number, and there is a leaflet with details of what each post is next to.

Katharine
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Fisher Family

@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
432% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise