Meandering Path

One of my favourite walks is to the Homestead Park in Clifton, York, and it's about two miles to get there and back from our home. This path in the park meanders past part of the grassland area, and through a wide variety of shrubs and trees, and gives an ever changing view.



The wooden post towards the bottom left is one of a series around the park which forms a selection of tree trails. All are quite short and great fun to do with children. The posts have a colour and number, and there is a leaflet with details of what each post is next to.



Katharine