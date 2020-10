Rainbows

A walk of two halves today. Glorious sunshine when I left home, and just over an hour later the dramatic clouds I had been watching approach finally arrived, bringing with them an impressive downpour. Fortunately I always carry a lightweight waterproof jacket and overtrousers, so I was quite happy to continue my walk in the rain.



To compensate, I was rewarded by the sight of this double rainbow, and not long afterwards the rain and cloud cleared and the sun reappeared.



Ian