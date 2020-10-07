Beside the River Ouse

Earlier in my walk yesterday, before the rain began, and I was at the north end of Clifton Ings, beside the boundary with Rawcliffe Ings, and looking south-south-east towards the city centre.



It's a very rural view, with the only indication of the nearby city being the upper part of a clock tower just visible above the trees. It took me a while to work out where it is - it is at the former Terry's confectionary factory beside the racecourse south of the city centre. The former factory site has now been converted to apartments.



It was very quiet here beside the river yesterday. It is a popular place for young people to meet at weekends and sometimes after school. The rope hanging from the tree is a popular swing, although with the river higher than normal, they would get their feet wet using it at the moment!



