Previous
Next
Rawcliffe Lake Sunset by fishers
Photo 1690

Rawcliffe Lake Sunset

Ian and I recently downloaded my phone photos onto the laptop and started sorting them out. I was particularly pleased with this sunset over Rawcliffe Lake.

It was taken on Christmas Day. I frequently walk around the lake, but on this occasion my walk was rather later in the afternoon than usual, and the weather was quite cool. This view was my reward.

Katharine
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Fisher Family

@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
463% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise