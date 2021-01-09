Gatehouse, Bishopthorpe Palace, York - March 2006

Another glimpse into the archive, and a shot taken in Bishopthorpe village, just south of York in March 2006, at the dawn of my digital photography adventure.



This is a shot of the rather attractive gatehouse to the palace of the Archbishop of York. The palace was built on the site of an earlier manor house and was first occupied by the Archbishop in 1241.



The palace grew in size over the centuries, with this gatehouse added in the 1760s. The clock on the gatehouse was manufactured by W Potts & Sons Ltd in 1913, and a major restoration of it was undertaken in 2013. (So I need a new photo of its renovated condition - it does look rather battered in this shot!).



Once again there is a small amount of snow on the shot. I'm not sure if snow was particularly common in 2006, or if I was looking for photo opportunities with snow, since digital made such a good job of recording it.



Ian