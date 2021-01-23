Water, Water Everywhere

A break from my Midsomer memories today, and back to the present for this shot of the new lake on Clifton Ings. York is back in the news with the River Ouse breaking it's banks and spreading flood water in parts of the city.



The good news is that despite the river being about 4.8 metres above normal, the flood defences have performed as they should and the protected areas have been safe. Some unprotected areas were affected, but the total number of properties affected was quite small.



This shot shows part of the flood defence system. Clifton Ings are surrounded by a flood bank, lowest close to the river, so water can be diverted onto this land and reduce the height of the flood in the city centre. Water held here is then released as the level of the river drops.



This shot was taken late yesterday afternoon with the sun low in the sky. Normally there is a stream beside the row of trees, and the river itself is in the distance. I am on the flood bank on the eastern side of the Ings.



Ian