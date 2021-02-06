York Ice Trail

In recent years the first weekend of February has seen York host a trail of ice sculptures, but sadly this can't take place this year, so I've looked back at earlier years, and found this shot of a butterfly sculpture from 2018.



The ice sculpture trail has an interesting history. It began in a series of small streets in the area around Swinegate, and was sponsored by the shops in these streets. At that time it took place early in December. It was first known as the 'Festival of Angels' and all the sculptures were of angels. Over several years this changed and a wide range of sculptures were displayed, but there was always at least one angel.



As it became more popular, the council invested money and the area in which it took place expanded. Later, in 2014, financial pressure on the council meant their funding was cut, but the shops were unwilling to take up the challenge of funding it, so it came to an end.



Much missed by residents and visitors alike, it was to reappear a couple of years later as the York Ice Trail, with each sculpture sponsored by a local business. The date was soon moved to the first weekend in February, to avoid a clash with the York Christmas Market in December.



Depending on which companied sponsor the sculptures, the trail became a rather long but rewarding walk, with many inspiring pieces of artwork. Hopefully it will be back in 2022.



Ian