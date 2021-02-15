Cliffords Tower - In Hiding

I've just got back home from a trip into York city centre, my first this year. Since Covid-19 infection rates have dropped substantially since the start of the year I thought it was time that my daily exercise was a walk round the city centre. The weather is much warmer today, with some sunshine, so there were quite a few people out and about.
My walk seemed a bit like exploring a strange land. I was amazed at the amount of building work taking place, including here at Cliffords Tower. The work here has been involved in controversy for several years. The main argument was against a visitors centre built into the mound on which Cliffords Tower stands. That part of the scheme was abandoned. What remains to be created is a viewing platform built inside the tower and supported by timber columns. The platform will be built just below roof level to avoid affecting views of the tower, with lightweight walkways suspended from beneath providing visitors with access to previously unseen first-floor features. The current interior is essentially a hollow shell, the interior of the building being destroyed by an explosion in 1684. The tower was built between 1240 and 1275, and it replaced an earlier wooden tower.
Cliffords Tower is the main element of a large castle that has survived. Much of the rest of the area of the castle was the site of a large prison in Victorian times, and Cliffords Tower was within the prison walls.