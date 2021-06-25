Flying Scotsman

Many of you know that I like to take photos of steam trains, and yesterday was a bumper day in York, with two steam hauled specials. This shot shows the second of them, with Flying Scotsman about to take a service to Edinburgh.



There was the usual issue with discovering times for Flying Scotsman hauled services, due to serious trespass issues following it's restoration a few years ago, but it didn't take too much effort to discover it was due to leave York at 13:58, and it left exactly on time, and arrived in Edinburgh just 3 mins late.



That was a much better result than when the Flying Scotsman arrived in York last Saturday, when there were problems with the locomotive and it arrived in York several hours late and towed by a diesel locomotive.



This shot shows the Flying Scotsman stood at platform 10 in York, ready for it's departure, gently simmering. There were quite a few photographers there to record the event, but not so many that getting a clear shot was a problem.



Ian