Roulston Scar and Hood Hill

Still on my Moorsbus trip to Sutton Bank, and another view from the edge.



Roulston Scar is the limestone cliff towards the left of this shot, and it is the place from which I took the shot posted yesterday. The land to the left of Roulston Scar is quite flat, in contrast to the rest of the scene, and is the site of a gliding club, and it is an impressive sight watching the gliders being towed off, and then seeing the gliders finding uplift air.



Hood Hill, to the right, is the site of a motte and baily castle, and although I have been to the top of the hill many years ago, I can remember little about it.



The scene here is quite different to that shown yesterday, with extensive woodland, mainly coniferous plantations, rather than the farmland on the earlier shot. Sadly, by the time I took this shot the cloud had thickened and the sun was in hiding.



Ian