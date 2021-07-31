Lunchtime View

Continuing our walk from yesterdays photo, we followed paths and tracks until we were approaching the village of Lastingham. On the edge of the Tabular Hills, there is a stone cross, Victoria Cross, erected to commemorate the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Victoria. The cross is in the style of many ancient crosses to be found in many places on the moors.



Beside the cross is a bench, on the edge of the hill, and this shot shows the view north from that bench. We had our picnic lunch here enjoying the view while we ate.



In the foreground are fields around the village of Lastingham, and the rooftops of some of the buildings in the village can be seen amongst the trees.



Beyond is the heather covered moorland of Spaunton Moor. Right on the horizon, towards the right of the picture, are three ancient burial mounds known as the Three Howes. There is a lovely track across the moor towards them from Lastingham, and on the way another cross to see.



The view has changed since we were last there. The tree on the left is encroaching on the scene, and the bushes in the foreground are a lot higher. I do hope the view isn't lost completely.



Our walk continued through Lastingham village and onto the moor edge which we followed back to Hutton le Hole.



Ian