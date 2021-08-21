Norman Doorway

Previous
To the south of Thirsk is the attractive village of Sowerby, and one of the interesting buildings in the village is the parish church of St Oswald which dates from about 1140.

It is a building that has been modified many times in a history lasting almost 900 years, evolving from the original small chapel, to the much larger church today.

This doorway in the south wall of the church is believed to be a feature from the original building, with a typical attractive carved round Norman arch.

The wooden door itself dates back to at least 1680, with the date being set into it in old iron studs.

Apologies for my absence yesterday, I had to visit Rotherham for a discussion with a solicitor about my mums will. After that my brother and I spent some time in Boston Park, and sorted a few funeral arrangements.

Ian

Ian
