Rievaulx Abbey

Well, we made the decision on Sunday morning to have a day out on the Moorsbus, despite the rainly start to the day, and trusted that the forecast of drier weather would turn out to be correct. We were fortunate that most of our day was dry. There was just a brief rain shower while we were at Rievaulx Abbey, and we were able to shelter in part of the ruins.



Rievaulx Abbey was a Cistercian abbey in Rievaulx, situated in a secluded valley near Helmsley in the North York Moors National Park. It was one of the greatest abbeys in England until it was seized under Henry VIII of England in 1538 during the dissolution of the monasteries. Some of the stonework, and most of the lead, were recycled, but its location, which would have been relatively remote in those times, protected quite a lot of the church structure.



The wider site was awarded Scheduled Ancient Monument status in 1915 and the abbey was brought into the care of the Ministry of Works in 1917.The striking ruins of its main buildings are now a major tourist attraction, owned and maintained by English Heritage.



This shot was taken looking along the nave (much of which was destroyed) towards the crossing, choir and sanctuary area at the opposite end of the church. The figures exploring the ruins give an impression of the massive scale of the building.



Ian