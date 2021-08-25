Previous
Next
Stories in Stones by fishers
Photo 1908

Stories in Stones

A collection of photos from the refurbished museum at Rievaulx, and the display is now primarily of finds discovered in the abbey ruins, and especially pieces of carved stone. With some of them their stories are lost in time, but others are still known.

For example the centre shot on the bottom row shows a headless version of Jesus Christ in Glory (from the book of Revelation) and is a late 13th-century stone sculpture, probably from the pulpitum (the screen dividing the choir from the nave).

The top right image shows a peacock (the peacock was used as the crest of the De Ros family, one time patrons of Rievaulx abbey).

The bearded head in the bottom left shot is thought to belong to an Old Testament figure.

The cross, bottom right is 15th century in origin and is thought to have come from the roof of the Gallilee Porch. The central rose boss is symbolic of the Virgin Mary.

I'm afraid I didn't take note of the information about the contents of the top left and top centre images - an excuse to have another trip there!

Ian
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Fisher Family

@fishers
February 2021 - Almost Eight years since the four of us started our Fisher Family project, and this last year has been the hardest year...
522% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nina Ganci
fascinating history! You are so lucky to have this. I really envy your history.
yes, good excuse to visit again and I will join you
fav
August 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise