Stories in Stones

A collection of photos from the refurbished museum at Rievaulx, and the display is now primarily of finds discovered in the abbey ruins, and especially pieces of carved stone. With some of them their stories are lost in time, but others are still known.



For example the centre shot on the bottom row shows a headless version of Jesus Christ in Glory (from the book of Revelation) and is a late 13th-century stone sculpture, probably from the pulpitum (the screen dividing the choir from the nave).



The top right image shows a peacock (the peacock was used as the crest of the De Ros family, one time patrons of Rievaulx abbey).



The bearded head in the bottom left shot is thought to belong to an Old Testament figure.



The cross, bottom right is 15th century in origin and is thought to have come from the roof of the Gallilee Porch. The central rose boss is symbolic of the Virgin Mary.



I'm afraid I didn't take note of the information about the contents of the top left and top centre images - an excuse to have another trip there!



Ian