Previous
Next
Needlecraft - Timber Framed Building by fishers
Photo 1918

Needlecraft - Timber Framed Building

Another of the pictures created by my mum, and this time it is a traditional timber framed building with a thatched roof. There are still parts of the UK where this kind of building can be found, and which are usually carefully looked after and which form an attractive scene. There are a number of survivors in York city centre, though some of them have plaster over the timber work and so are not quite so obvious. Perhaps the best known examples in York are in the Shambles.

This needlework now has pride of place in the home of Louise, our eldest daughter. She is a keen crafting fan.

Ian
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Fisher Family

@fishers
February 2021 - Almost Eight years since the four of us started our Fisher Family project, and this last year has been the hardest year...
525% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Nice
September 6th, 2021  
Lisa
Lovely
September 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise