Needlecraft - Timber Framed Building

Another of the pictures created by my mum, and this time it is a traditional timber framed building with a thatched roof. There are still parts of the UK where this kind of building can be found, and which are usually carefully looked after and which form an attractive scene. There are a number of survivors in York city centre, though some of them have plaster over the timber work and so are not quite so obvious. Perhaps the best known examples in York are in the Shambles.



This needlework now has pride of place in the home of Louise, our eldest daughter. She is a keen crafting fan.



Ian