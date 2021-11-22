St Mary's Church, Tadcaster

An impressive landmark close to the River Wharfe, St Mary's Church was an interesting place to stop and explore soon after the start of our walk.



The first stone church was built around 1150AD, but the current church was later, being built in the 15th century, with further additions and changes later. Being close to the river, the church was subject to flooding, so the whole of the building, apart from its tower, was taken down stone by stone between 1875 and 1877, and rebuilt five feet (1.5 metres) higher.



Although this solved the problem for most normal floods, the church once again found itself flooded and at the centre of a lake at the end of 2015 and early 2016 when one of the worst floods ever recorded took place.



Ian