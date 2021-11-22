Previous
St Mary's Church, Tadcaster by fishers
Photo 1995

St Mary's Church, Tadcaster

An impressive landmark close to the River Wharfe, St Mary's Church was an interesting place to stop and explore soon after the start of our walk.

The first stone church was built around 1150AD, but the current church was later, being built in the 15th century, with further additions and changes later. Being close to the river, the church was subject to flooding, so the whole of the building, apart from its tower, was taken down stone by stone between 1875 and 1877, and rebuilt five feet (1.5 metres) higher.

Although this solved the problem for most normal floods, the church once again found itself flooded and at the centre of a lake at the end of 2015 and early 2016 when one of the worst floods ever recorded took place.

Ian
22nd November 2021

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful interior
November 22nd, 2021  
Nina Ganci
magnificent architecture! This building is filled with history. Amazing to think of moving such a huge spectacular structure to conserve it
Happy to see that the floods have not affected it badly
fav
November 22nd, 2021  
