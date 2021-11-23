Stained Glass

I'm always drawn to take photos of the stained glass as I look around churches. It is a shame that few churches have much to say about their glass in the church guides that they produce, but there are exceptions, and St Mary's Church at Tadcaster is one of them. As well as a guide specifically about the glass, pages from the guide are reproduced and placed below the windows to be consulted as visitors look round.



I prefer the relatively modest windows like this one, rather than the great expanses of glass in our great cathedrals, and it is always interesting to discover the story behind a window.



This window, made by Adam and Small in 1879 has become known to many as the ‘three ages of womanhood’ since from left to right we seem to have a spinster, a mother with her children and a young woman. But in fact all the women’s faces are of the same age. The real meaning of the window is to be discovered in the inscriptions.



The window is dedicated to the memory of Adelaide Ramsden (who died in 1877) by her husband, Edward. It is a very touching celebration of his wife. The three panes illustrate the virtues of the ideal wife as described in the book of Proverbs.



It is thought the scene is an evening view in autumn, perhaps as a way of marking the passing of his wife by the man who had this glass installed.



This window might lead an observer to think of enduring love. It speaks about relationships that have stood the test of time and personalities mellowing with age. It tells of bereavement, but with thanks for what is passed and for good memories. That reflects the power of love, for better or worse, and behind it God’s enduring faithful love for us.



