Pond in Homestead Park

Katharine and I make fairly regular visits to the Homestead Park, and it has made frequent appearances in our project. It is an inspiring location for photos, and on a chilly day like it was when Katharine took this shot, it is a quiet place as well. We spent a lot of time there when Covid-19 restrictions prevented us from travelling further away, but less time there more recently - but it was definitely worth a visit for a view like this.



The park was opened in 1904 by English social reformer Benjamin Seebohm Rowntree, son of Joseph Rowntree. He was owner of Rowntree’s Chocolate Factory. Homestead House was the home of Seebohm and his family from 1904 until 1936. As soon as the house was inhabited, he made an announcement in the Yorkshire Gazette. The fields behind his house would be made available to children attending York Elementary Schools for outdoor activities. The house was greatly extended in the late 1970s and converted into offices. It is now the head office of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation. Sadly the building is well sheltered by trees and fences, so there is no opportunity to get photos of the original parts of the building.



The park is a beautiful 14-acre garden in Clifton, York. It is owned, managed and maintained by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation for visitors to enjoy. There is a remarkable variety of plants in the grounds, making it a never ending source of inspiration for photos. If you want to see more, use the 365 search facility for 'homestead park' and you will find around 60 photos posted by the Fisher Family or by Ian Fisher when I did my solo project in 2012.



Ian



