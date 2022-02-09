Previous
Yellow Archangel Leaves by fishers
Photo 2074

Yellow Archangel Leaves

In a quiet corner of York cemetery, Katharine and I found a mass of these rather attractive leaves. They are the leaves of the Yellow Archangel plant (Lamium galeobdolon).

It is a widespread wildflower in Europe, and has been introduced elsewhere as a garden plant. It displays the zygomorphic flower morphology, opposite leaves, and square stems typical of the mint family, Lamiaceae. It spreads easily and so has been commonly used as ornamental ground cover. It can be invasive in places where it is not native and caution must be taken when planting in these areas.

They formed a very attractive display in the cemetery.

Ian
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

Fisher Family

@fishers
February 2021 - Almost Eight years since the four of us started our Fisher Family project, and this last year has been the hardest year...
568% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Vesna
Beautiful!
February 9th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Very nice, it reminds me of the coleus plant.
February 9th, 2022  
