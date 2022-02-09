Yellow Archangel Leaves

In a quiet corner of York cemetery, Katharine and I found a mass of these rather attractive leaves. They are the leaves of the Yellow Archangel plant (Lamium galeobdolon).



It is a widespread wildflower in Europe, and has been introduced elsewhere as a garden plant. It displays the zygomorphic flower morphology, opposite leaves, and square stems typical of the mint family, Lamiaceae. It spreads easily and so has been commonly used as ornamental ground cover. It can be invasive in places where it is not native and caution must be taken when planting in these areas.



They formed a very attractive display in the cemetery.



Ian