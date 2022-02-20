What the Wind Left Behind

A photo from our daughter Lucy showing a small part of the after effect of Storm Eunice in London. Lucy and her children went for a walk yesterday after the storm had passed. They were walking along what is a pleasant path towards Barnes railway station, when they came across this obstacle. There was no easy way around it, so they had to walk by a busy road to the station.



Good to see the end of Storm Eunice, but sadly today we have Storm Franklin, expected to reach it's worst overnight tonight. Sadly there has already been a lorry blown off the road on the northern York bypass, though I understand nobody was hurt.



Ian