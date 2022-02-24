History Revealed

This is Cliffords Tower, all that remains of York Castle, and which has been hidden from sight for some considerable time while work has taken place.



Cliffords Tower is just a hollow shell. The first and most important part of the work has involved conserving the stonework. In addition, a wooden structure is being built within the walls which will provide a roof and floors at different levels to allow visitors to see closely the more interesting parts of the interior of the walls. It will also provide more display space where the site will be interpreted. The end result should not alter the external appearance of the tower.



I rather liked the large picture on the hoarding around the site, with daffodils on the banking. There are a few dafodils on the real banking. It should make an even better shot in 2-3 weeks when the mass of daffodils on the bank flower fully.



Ian