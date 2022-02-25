Sheffield Street Art

Katharine had a trip to Sheffield yesterday to visit her dad in his care home. She also had time to look around part of the city centre, and she found this rather attractive piece of street art on Charles Street. It shows what seem to be a pair of Great Tits. Sadly some parts of the artwork have been vandalised. This area around Sheffield Hallam University has become quite a popular place for street art, and there are some lovely examples.



Katharine's dad wasn't in a very good mood. He is a Ukrainian who came to the UK after the Second World War and built a new life here. If he had returned to the Ukraine after the war it is highly likely that he would have been killed as happened to so many others who were repatriated.



He was obviously very upset by what has happened to Ukraine over the past two days, so it wasn't an easy visit for Katharine. We have heard indirectly from relatives in Ukraine - so far all are safe, but they do live in the west of the country, away from the current military conflict. Hopefully they will remain safe, but who knows what will happen next?



Ian