Sheffield Street Art by fishers
Photo 2090

Sheffield Street Art

Katharine had a trip to Sheffield yesterday to visit her dad in his care home. She also had time to look around part of the city centre, and she found this rather attractive piece of street art on Charles Street. It shows what seem to be a pair of Great Tits. Sadly some parts of the artwork have been vandalised. This area around Sheffield Hallam University has become quite a popular place for street art, and there are some lovely examples.

Katharine's dad wasn't in a very good mood. He is a Ukrainian who came to the UK after the Second World War and built a new life here. If he had returned to the Ukraine after the war it is highly likely that he would have been killed as happened to so many others who were repatriated.

He was obviously very upset by what has happened to Ukraine over the past two days, so it wasn't an easy visit for Katharine. We have heard indirectly from relatives in Ukraine - so far all are safe, but they do live in the west of the country, away from the current military conflict. Hopefully they will remain safe, but who knows what will happen next?

Ian
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

Fisher Family

@fishers
Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
Impressive art. So sorry about Katherine's dad. Very upsetting to see his homeland in such distress. Our son and his wife were teachers in Kiev and both their boys were born there. So many lovely people and places. We're all feeling very sad and concerned for friends there.
💛🙏 all round !
February 25th, 2022  
Monica
Brilliant mural! The news about Ukraine are terrible, and so distressing - you must be really worried about your gamily members. Hugs
February 25th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
so pretty
February 25th, 2022  
