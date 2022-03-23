Previous
Pond by fishers
This is another part of the gardens at Goddards, York, and this pond is in the lower part of the gardens, beside York racecourse. Here the setting is very informal, and as you follow meandering paths you find surprises around every corner.

Ian
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Peter Dulis ace
Nice
March 23rd, 2022  
william wooderson
Looks suitably pleasant and peaceful ✌️
March 23rd, 2022  
