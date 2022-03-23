Sign up
Photo 2116
Pond
This is another part of the gardens at Goddards, York, and this pond is in the lower part of the gardens, beside York racecourse. Here the setting is very informal, and as you follow meandering paths you find surprises around every corner.
Ian
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2022 - Nine years and we are still here! Despite Covid-19 restrictions and our own reluctance to travel, we have usually found something to...
2116
photos
101
followers
40
following
2109
2110
2111
2112
2113
2114
2115
2116
Tags
york
,
garden
,
pond
,
goddards
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
March 23rd, 2022
william wooderson
Looks suitably pleasant and peaceful ✌️
March 23rd, 2022
