Rawcliffe Lake, York

We have had our daughter and her two children visiting for the last two days, and I challenged our grandchildren to take photos that could be posted on our photo project, so here is the first, from our grandson. I did crop the image a bit, loosing some of the grassy bank in the foreground.



The photo shows part of Rawcliffe Lake on Clifton Moor, York. It is one of the closest open spaces where we can walk, and where we walked many times during lockdowns. The lake is an artificial creation, excavated during the 1980s. The Clifton Moor area was the home of the former Clifton Airfield which had been disused for quite a few years. During the 1980s the redevelopment of the whole area began, with over 1000 houses, an industrial estate and a shopping centre being created. The area was quite wet, and to help the land drainage this lake was created.



Material excavated from the site of the lake was used to create the flood banks around Clifton Ings, following serious flooding in 1979 and again in 1982, creating an important part of the York flood defences.



A photo search on 365 for 'Rawcliffe Lake' shows that we have posted over 30 other photos of the lake and the area around it.



Ian